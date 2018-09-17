EDOFEST to promote return of stolen Benin Artefacts

BY GABRIEL ENOGHOLASE

BENIN – EDO State government in Benin disclosed it will use the 2018 Edo Festival of Arts and Culture (EDOFEST) to promote advocacy, leading to the return of original stolen Benin artefacts.

The government at a press conference through the Commissioner for Arts ,Culture Tourism and Diaspora , Mr Osazee Osemwengie – Ero, said the festival presents an opportunity to showcase the rich cultural heritage, tourism asset, and create patronage for the hospitality and transport sectors

He said programme will attract large array of visitors from within and outside the shores of Nigeria.

Under this initiative, Osemwegie -Ero, said the event will begin with “a photo Exhibition of stolen original artefacts at their locations across the world” after a Carnival parade of participants across the 18 Local Government Areas of the State.

He said: “We will push for advocacy that would ensure the recovery and repatriation of stolen Benin artefacts which is closely woven around Benin Monarchy”

He stated that the bus terminal at Oba Akenzua II Cultural Centre will be relocated before the end of the year when the proposed Central motor park project is completed before the Centre will be handed over to the owner.

He also revealed that Edo State master plan to reclaim the Benin moat was ready while the famous Bronze Casting Guild in Igun Street will get a facelift soon.

Responding, President of the Benin Cultural Heritage Centre, Mr. Ehi Ighile, charged the event EDDOFEST planning Committee to pay due attention to local content in practice and principle in order to promote homegrown talents.