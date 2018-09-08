Edo Varsity, Iyamho poised to change face of tertiary education in Nigeria – Agbale

The Edo State Commissioner for Education, Hon. Emmanuel Agbale, has said that the Edo University, Iyamho, in Etsako West Local Government Area, Edo State, will change the face of tertiary education in Nigeria, which is already demonstrated by the high ranking in the openness of its resources.



Agbale said the university ranked as the 3rd best among state-owned universities in Nigeria in an Open Educational Resources survey by the National University Commission (NUC), has a set a template for other tertiary institutions.

He expressed satisfaction at the level of success recorded within a short time of the university’s existence, noting that the visit was organised to get first-hand information of facilities at the University as well as ongoing projects so as to appropriately fit them into the ministry’s budget for 2019.

He said he was proud that the world class university was in Edo State.

In his remark, the Acting Vice Chancellor of the institution, Engr. Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor, expressed appreciation to the state for the concern over the affairs of the institution.

Prof. Aluyor noted that with the cooperation of the institution’s management staff within the past few years, he has been able to set a standard which needs to be sustained.

He commended the staff and management of the university for their commitment and dedication which he attributed to the institution’s achievements so far.

The Commissioner of Education was decorated as an ambassador of Edo University, Iyamho.