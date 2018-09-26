Edo targets $70bn global lottery industry, as EIRS launches Edo Lottery, promises jobs

… ‘Edos in Diaspora to take full advantage through online gaming’

The Edo State Government has said it is set to roll out Edo Lottery, a new entrant in the global and domestic lottery scene targeted at the growing lottery market share in Edo State.



With this, Edo State is the first and only state currently operating a state lottery scheme.

The Executive Chairman, Edo Internal Revenue Service (EIRS), Igbinidu Inneh, in a chat with journalists, said that Edo Lottery is the state government’s lottery franchise regulated by EIRS, which is set up to harness the opportunities from the lottery business and create jobs for teeming youths in the state through the scheme’s agent network and partnership product distribution network.

He said that Edos in the Diaspora will participate actively in the lottery scheme as there is an online platform through which they can be part of the legitimate gaming industry and the ease of redemption of winnings through the Nigerian electronic banking channels.

According to him, “We are set to commence operations of Edo Lottery in partnership with 70th Precintt Limited, which is out to provide Edo people with numerous opportunities in the lottery sector with offerings cutting across Edo Mega Millions, Edo Powerball, Edo Lotto, Edo Football Jackpot and a host of other games. Players can register and play online and play from anywhere. Their earnings are paid via any of the registered Nigerian banks.

“We are well aware of the opportunities in the sector and would want Edo people to take full advantage which is why we have built a lottery scheme that will match any anywhere in the world with features to ease doing business in our clime. The lottery is legal and has the backing of the government.”

Noting that the state government stepped into the lottery scene to sanitise the sector and provide a platform for the people to properly participate, he said, “We are looking at a $70 billion global lottery industry, which Nigeria is gradually warming up to. The various offerings from Edo lottery will provide Edo people with an opportunity to tap from this industry to create value while also creating thousands of jobs through the agent network and distribution channels. The lottery is going to be available to people in different parts of the state and the global online space.

“With our huge Diaspora base, we expect that those in the diaspora will participate in the lottery. This is done through the lottery’s online platform which is available on promo.edolottery.com,” he added.

Edo Lottery offers incredible potential winnings and allows players to bet on the results of a hand-picked selection of spectacular international lottery games while offering transparency as draws will be televised live for the viewing global participating public.

According to Mr. Inneh, this is part of the result of the total transformation of governance in Edo State by the Governor Godwin Obaseki government and promises that more value added services will be added to the delight of the gaming public.