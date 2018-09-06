Edo Speaker picks House of Reps form

By Elizabeth Uwandu

ABUJA—SPEAKER of Edo State House of Assembly, Alhaji Kabiru Adjoto, yesterday, picked his nomination and expression of interest forms for Akoko Edo House of Representatives seat ahead of the 2019 general election, saying that he has what it takes to provide effective representation to the people of Akoko Edo federal constituency of Edo State.

Speaking shortly after picking his form, Adjoto, said: “I am elated that we have opened a new chapter in the history of Akoko Edo federal constituency. I have picked my nomination and expression of interest forms for the House of Representatives seat for Akoko Edo Federal constituency.

“I am happy because it will bring about more development, effective representation to the good people of Akoko Edo.”