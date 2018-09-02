Edo-South youth to Oshiomhole: Leave us to decide our own fate

By Ishola Solomon

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, Benin Young Leaders have advised the immediate past governor of Edo State and the incumbent National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to steer clear of the internal political affairs and decision-making process of the APC in Edo South.

“This brotherly advice became imperative against the back drop of the Comrade Chairman’s continuous over-bearing influence on Edo South political affairs which is the inalienable right and sole responsibility of the Binis”, they said.

In a statement in Benin-City, the group of young elites, called The Coalition of Benin Young Leaders, from the seven local government area of Edo South, expressed displeasure and anger over Oshiomhole’s continuous dictates and imposition of persons to represent Edo South in political and national appointments.

“This interference in the political affairs of the indigenous people of Benin Kingdom will not be tolerated anymore by the younger generation and future leaders from Edo South. The coalition is vehemently against the plans by Oshiomhole to intimidate and frustrate Benin aspirants vying for the senatorial slot in Edo South”, the group said.

According to the group, Oshiomhole’s predecessor, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, throughout his tenure, neither dictated nor interfere in the political affairs of Edo State.