Edo PDP blasts Police over search of Clark’s residence

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—EDO State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has joined other Nigerians in condemning the unlawful invasion of the Abuja home of Chief Edwin Clark, a foremost South-South and Ijaw leader.

State chairman of the party, Chief Dan Orbih, who made the condemnation in Benin City, yesterday, while receiving thousands of defectors from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state, said the nation was gradually sliding into dictatorship and anarchy.

Orbih said: “The country is presently witnessing very difficult times under the leadership of APC. The country is drifting towards dictatorship, a development which portends great danger to the country’s democracy as the rights of citizens are daily being eroded. Tuesday’s security raid of the Abuja residence of Chief Clarke is a shame.”

Welcoming the defectors, the party chairman said that the decision of the defectors would change the political destiny of the state.

He said it takes courage for party members to leave a ruling party for an opposition party, insisting that the country was in need of men and women of courage to take decisive decisions in order to rescue the country.

Orbih who said the APC was experiencing “political Ebola” noted that the mass defection of APC members to the opposition PDP, was a manifestation of the failed APC leadership in the state.

“The problems bedevilling the state are well known, and the solutions are in the state and if the scarce resources of the state are judiciously managed, the problems in the state would be addressed,” he said.

He appealed to the defectors to join hands with other members of the party to preach the message of change of government from the ruling APC to the PDP come 2019.