Edo N-Power beneficiary organises skills training for 42 students

A beneficiary of the Federal Government Social Investment Programme, N-Power, in Edo State, Mrs. Haruna Fausat has completed a 4-week intensive training programme on basic fashion design, bag and shoemaking for 42 students, drawn from six Junior Secondary Schools in Benin City.



The training programme themed: “The Importance of Skill Acquisition for the Girl Child in the 21st Century,” had female students from girls-only schools in the state, including Imaguero, Emotan, Idia, Oredo, Oba Ewuare Grammar schools and a number of Combined Junior Secondary Schools.

In a welcome address, the Edo State Focal Person on National Social Investments Programme, Ms. Abieyuwa Aladeshelu, noted that Mrs. Haruna Fausat, was among the 4,701 beneficiaries in the 2016 batch of N-Power, deployed to the state.

Aladeshelu, who was represented by Head of Monitoring and Evaluation of the scheme in the state, Mr. Asemota Festus, said “In the second batch of the N-Power Programme which kicked off in December 2017, out of the 300,000 beneficiaries who have been enlisted for the programme across the country, 6,610 beneficiaries were allocated to Edo State.”

She commended the organiser of the skill acquisition programme, Mrs. Haruna for her foresight in contributing to the empowerment of the girl-child through skills acquisition, noting that the training has equipped the students with skills to be self reliant.

Mrs. Haruna expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for the initiative, which has created opportunity for her to contribute her quota to the development of the society.

She said since her deployment as beneficiary of the N-Power Programme, this was the third training she has organised, adding that certificates can no longer sustain one considering global trends where hands-on skills are required to provide solutions to daily human challenges.

“I want to thank the girls for making themselves available for the training. If not for them I would not have the opportunity to contribute my quota as N-Power beneficiary. I want to also thank their parents for allowing their children to be part of the programme,” she added.

The guest speaker, Mrs. Sarah Ohenhen, noted that skill acquisition gives the girl child an extra edge, ability and confidence to stand out and contribute to the development of the society. She urged the the girls to make the best use of the skills they have acquired.

Akingbuda Joy, who benefitted from the training, praised the organiser for her efforts in impacting the knowledge on them and promised to utilise the skills effectively.