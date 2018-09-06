Edo LG boss flays attack on Obaseki

Chairman of Igueben Local Government Area, Edo State, Mr. Josie Ogedegbe, has condemned what he described as unwarranted attack on Governor Godwin Obaseki, at an All Progressives Congress, APC, Leaders Town Hall meeting in Irrua, Esan Central Local Government Area of the state.

Ogedegbe who spoke at a Joint Press Briefing with APC leaders in Igueben said he was shocked to hear that the attack was carried out by some misguided elements claiming to represent Esan Youths Movement.

According to Ogedegbe, contrary to the negative stories circulated by the youths, Obaseki’s tenure has been a blessing to Esanland.

He cited a number of projects to back up his claim. He said they included a World Bank assisted Oguta road project in Ebelle, Idumowu Road rehabilitation project,Idumogo- Idumotutu Road rehabilitation project, Amahor-Ugun Road currently being rehabilitated with a view to constructing the road with asphalt after the rainy season.

Other projects, he said, include rehabilitation of Palace Road in Igueben, among others.

“Despite these glaring landmarks, it is discouraging for persons parading themselves as Esan youths to embark on this sort of blackmail.

“We want to use this opportunity to apologise to the governor as a people and local government and to let the governor know that the people who carried out that attack did not have our support,” he said.