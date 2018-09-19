Edo lawmaker rues high unemployment rate

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN-CITY—THE member representing Oredo East constituency at the Edo State House of Assembly, Osagbovo Iyoha, yesterday, decried the high level of unemployment occasioned by the inability of successive governments to create jobs for the teeming youth in the country.

Speaking to journalists in Benin City, on his ambition to represent the people of Oredo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, he said: “Things are normally much more better when you have someone that shares the same aspiration with the governor of the state.

“I think that things will be done easily and faster too if you have the same colour of representation both at the state and at the federal level.”