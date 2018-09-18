Edo lawmaker lauds Obaseki on modular refinery, others

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY— member representing Ovia North Constituency II in the Edo State House of Assembly, Honourable Bright Osayande has commnededthestate governor, Godwin Obaseki on his recent conclusion of MoU with some Chinese firms to develop the Benin River Port, Benin City Industrial Park and the construction of modular refinery which he said would create thousands of jobs for people of the state.

In a statement issued in Benin City yesterday, Osayande said the initiative was a masterstroke to bring about the needed industrialisation of the state and a reinforcement of his commitment to opening Edo State to prosperity.

“By this latest move, the result-oriented governor has reinforced the perception that he is unrelenting in his commitment to opening up Edo State to unprecedented economic prosperity, already witnessed in his remodeling of education and information technology in alignment with the millennial approach to good and effective governance.

“I am particularly delighted that all these investment opportunities attracted by His Excellency, would directly and indirectly influence the rapid development of Gelegele and Ovia North East, which I represent at the Edo State House of Assembly.”