Edo in diaspora light-up Toronto

as Obaseki outlines economic growth strategies, achievements at ENAW 2018

Top officials of the Edo State Government have converged on Toronto, Canada, to pitch the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration’s innovative economic and educational reforms and programmes to indigenes of the state in the Diaspora, who are in Canada, for the 27th edition of the Edo National Association Worldwide (ENAW) Convention.



The officials at the convention include the Executive Chairman of the Edo Development and Property Agency (EDPA), Isoken Omo; Commissioner for Arts, Culture, Tourism and Diaspora, Hon. Osaze Osemwingie-Ero; Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Affairs, Osaro Idah, among others.

ENAW Convention is a gathering of top professionals and experts of Edo extraction in the Diaspora, where they engage and discuss mutually beneficial issues to bring development to the state.

The four-day Toronto convention, started on August 31 and will run till September 3.

Governor Godwin Obaseki will be engaging the gathering on the imperative and investment prospects in the revolutionary Emotan Gardens estate, a 1800-unit real estate project that will provide affordable housing in the state.

The estate is being developed by the state government through EDPA, which is partnering Mixta Africa, a leading real estate development company.

The EDPA boss who spoke from Toronto, said “The Edo State Government and her partners are upbeat about the Emotan Gardens and similar housing projects coming on stream soon. It is an opportunity many of our people have been waiting for to acquire decent housing through a very transparent process devoid of encumbrances.”

She explained that “the appeal of Emotan Gardens has been phenomenal, as would-be subscribers are just waiting for us to open sales. Governor Obaseki is passionate about this product and will be exhibiting it at the ENAW Convention.”

Other themes penciled down for discussion are the industrialisation drive of the government, reforms in critical sectors and the Edo Basic Education Transformation (Edo-BEST) programme, for which approval has been given for full roll-out in three oil and gas producing local government areas, comprising Ovia North East, Orhionmwon and Ikpoba-Okha. A pilot phase is running in select local governments across the state. However, more investment is needed for full roll-out across the state.

Chairman-designate for Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe, is also expected to be at the convention to pitch the initiative to Edos in Diaspora.