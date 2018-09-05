Edo Govt. urges residents in flood-prone communities to move to safe havens, upland

The Edo State Government has urged people living in riverine communities that are prone to flooding, to move upland and take refuge in safe havens that have been created in local government areas in the state.



In a statement issued in Benin City, the Special Adviser to the Governor, on Special Duties, Yakubu Gowon, noted that “the alarm became necessary following days of persistent rainfall coupled with the opening of dams by neighbouring countries.”

He maintained that while the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMeT) has warned of high floods in some identified states across the country including Edo, he added that the River Niger is fast over-flowing its bank and urged people living in riverine communities to move upland.

The governor’s aide warned that communities in Ikpoba-Okha, Ovia North -East, Esan South-East, Estako Central and Etsako East local councils have been identified as areas prone to flooding, and advised residents to “as a matter of urgency, move upland to avoid being overtaken by the menacing flood.”