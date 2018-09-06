Edo flood destroys 3,700 card readers

BENIN—OVER 3,700 card readers at the Edo State headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission have been destroyed by flood.

The heavy down pour has been on a daily basis in the past three weeks.

Some personnel at the INEC office confirmed to journalists that they counted the number while taking stock of what was lost to the flood.

Chairman, INEC Standing Committee on Estate and Works, Engineer Abubakar Nahuche, who spoke to newsmen after accessing the damage caused by the flood, said several electoral materials were destroyed.

Nahuche said several Information Communication Technology ICT, equipment were also damaged but assured that the damage caused by the flood would not affect the preparation for the 2019 general election.

According to him, the national headquarters of the commission was considering relocating the state headquarters to another place, saying “The flooding has paralyzed activities at the INEC headquarters in Edo.

“Where the office is situated is a valley and when it rains, you have surface run-off of water from all the areas to that place.”