Edo community calls for military presence

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN—THE people of Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State have called on the Federal Government to establish a military base in the locality to complement the state government’s efforts in stemming the alarming rate of kidnapping and other violent crimes in the area.



The call is came after kidnap of the All Progressives Congress, APC, local governed chairman, Decaon Henry Ashofor on Saturday near Aiyetoro on the Igarra Ibillo dilapidated road.

The incident happened about 5p.m., shortly after him and other top politicians from the area attended a burial ceremony in Igarra, the headquarters of the council.

At press time, the kidnappers of Ashofor were yet to establish contact with the family but security personnel attached to the Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Taiwo Akerele who immediately mobilised to the area when the news broke, arrested a suspect believed to be an informant and is currently with the police in Igarra.

The APC ward 3 chairman in the area, Arnold Shadrach was just released on Saturday after reportedly spending some days in the kidpers den.

The Secretary to the Otaru of Igarra, Elder Folorunsho Dania said life was no longer safe in the local government area.

He commended the efforts of the state government but urged the Federal Government to complement it.

“Thank God for the good thing Governor Obaseki is doing. We are aware he sent down a high powered delegation to come and assess the parameter fencing for the police station. The delegation was led by his Chief of Staff, Taiwo Akerele.

They came all the way from Benin City on Friday to assess the place but the police is handicapped now, they have no vehicle, no personnel. What we are saying is that the good work the governor is doing should be complemented by the Federal Government by establishing a military base to Igarra. Our economic life has been destroyed, farmers don’t go to farm these days. There is no week we don’t experience these things up to four times.”