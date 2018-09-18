Edo APC will not allow Ambode experience says Idahosa

By Alemma-Ozioruva Ozioruva

BENIN CITY- AS the Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode continues to battle for his second term ticket a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Honourable Charles Idahosa, has dismissed

insinuations that Governor Godwin Obaseki would be made to face the same predicament being experienced by Ambode of Lagos State.



Speaking to journalists in Benin City as part of activities to mark his 65th birthday, Idahosa, who served as Political Adviser to former Governor Adams Oshiomhole, assured that Edo APC would not allow its current problems degenerate to the level of Lagos State.

He said that the Ambode issue was a surprise to them because they never knew APC leaders were aggrieved.

He said they would not wait till few weeks to the 2020 governorship election before trashing out whatever issues they have with Governor Obaseki.

“When I was reading the papers about Ambode, I was reading Edo State. Our problems will not get to the level of that of Lagos State. We will not let it get to that level, we will intervene.

“Our governorship election will be in isolation and it will be terrible to have problems. We will sit with the Governor and discuss our way out. The Governor is dreaming of an eldorado. He is more of a technocrat. In the process of pursuing the big contract and big firm’s like Gelegele seaport, he need to carry along small projects that will keep people going.

“Oshiomhole kept people busy with red roof revolution. A situation where you forget the political leaders and pursuing big project that will take about four years to complete. We should embark on something we are seeing now.

“We can talk. If he doesn’t want to talk. We will continue to say what is right. The National Chairman will not want to lose the state and we will not leave the APC.”