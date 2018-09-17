Edo APC denies endorsing aspirants, as Akoko-Edo crisis deepens

By Gabriel Enogholase & Alemma Aliu

BENIN—EDO State chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, yesterday, denied allegations that the leadership of the party, in agreement with Governor Godwin Obaseki, had endorsed some aspirants contesting National Assembly and state House of Assembly seats.

This came as some leaders of APC in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of the state rejected imposition of candidates in the 2019 general election.

A leader of the party in Ward 6, Mr. Gabriel Balogun, made their position known in Igarra, headquarters of Akoko-Edo, saying “it is an aberration for a select few to sit in the comfort of their homes to pick candidates against the interest of the general party members.

“The picture being painted in certain quarters is that the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Mr. Kabiru Adjoto, will win election if presented as a candidate and that is not true.”

Meanwhile, state Secretary of the party, Lawrence Okah, in a statement, said there will be primaries when more than one person indicates interest for a position.

According to him, “it is notified for the information of all political aspirants and party members that the state chapter of APC has not adopted any candidate in any of the elections, whether Senate, House of Representatives or the state House of Assembly.

“The position of the state chapter of APC is that where there is more than one aspirant, such aspirants will be subjected to primaries.”