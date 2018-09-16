EbonyLife Films releases teaser for new movie, ‘Chief Daddy’

EbonyLife Films, producers of blockbuster movies The Wedding Party, The Wedding Party 2, and The Royal Hibiscus Hotel has released its first teaser for the upcoming movie, ‘Chief Daddy’, set to be released in cinemas on December 14, 2018.

Fans can look forward to another five teasers, revealing hilarious scenes from the film, before the official, full-length trailer is released in October.

The film has a stellar cast starring veterans and newer actors in the Nollywood industry including (in alphabetical order) BisolaAiyeola, Funke Akindele, Zainab Balogun, Shaffy Bello, Lepacious Bose, Ini Edo, DakoreEgbuson-Akande, Linda Ejiofor, MawuliGavor, Kate Henshaw, Ayo Lijadu, Jude ‘MI’ Abaga, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Beverly Naya, Chinedu ‘Nedu’ Ani, Uti Nwachukwu, TaiwoObileye, Chioma ‘Chigul’ Omeruah, Rachel Oniga, Beverly Osu, NkemOwoh, Patience Ozokwor and Joke Silva. Also featured is entertainer, rapper and two-time AMVCA winner, Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana, who may be the breakout star of this movie. Chief Daddy was written by Bode Asinyanbi and directed by Niyi Akinmolayan.