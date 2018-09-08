Ebonyi PDP suspends Umahi’s aide for allegedly purchasing APC nominations form

By Peter Okutu, ABAKALIKI

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP ), in Wigbeke ward II, in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, yesterday, suspended a member of the Abakaliki Capital Territory Development Board, Chief Geoffrey Mgbada, an aspirant for Ohaukwu North State Constituency and Chief Emeka Igwe for alleged anti party activities.

Emeka Igwe and Mgbada in a ten-point letter of suspension signed by the PDP ward chairman of Wigbeke ward II, Chief Clement Elom, the duo were accused of anti party activities including allegedly purchasing APC nomination form in Abuja.

Elom further alleged that the duo were suspended from the party at the ward level after critical stakeholders meeting and party executives where it was confirmed that Igwe and Mgbada were seen in APC office in Abuja negotiating to switch over after the former lost the mock delegate election to Chinedu Awo.