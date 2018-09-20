EAT’N’GO marks 6 with 70th outlet

Eat’N’Go, the local company behind Dominos Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery and Pinkberry Gourmet Frozen Yoghurt, the fastest growing QSR company in Nigeria, recently celebrated their 6th year anniversary with an array of success stories and achievements. The Eat’N’Go story started in 2012 with the opening of the first Dominos and Cold Stone which has grown into 70 stores in the space of 6 years by a hardworking local team.

According to Pat McMichael the company’s CEO, “Eat’N’Go is a proud Nigerian company with over 2,000 Nigerian team members spread across the country. These men and women are a major part of the success the company has enjoyed over the past 6 years”

Olusola Adeeko, Eat’N’Go’s HR Head shed more light on the company’s strategy for staff retention with the “above award salaries”. We are proud to make sure that we pay our team well to retain our team. There are special incentives given to store teams who go above set targets. This builds a culture of “ we all win at the same time”

He stated further that “the staff at Eat’N’Go get the best of training both within and outside the country. Our pioneer managers were trained at the international headquarters of our various brands (Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery and Pinkberry Gourmet Frozen Yoghurt) and members of the team also have the opportunity to go for bi-annual competitions in the United States and other countries chosen by the International Franchisor.

The company has a heavy emphasis on continuous development and employees at all levels attend regular pieces of training to enable them to grow in their position. This training represents a significant investment that demonstrates the company’s interest in growing its people.

Eat ‘N’Go recently announced a “promote from within” policy for all positions. This new policy has become possible due to the continued growth of the company, and the management’s dedication to creating a genuine career path for its team at all levels of the business.

Eat ‘N’ Go focuses on partnering with local businesses to grow the Eatngo network of stores. CEO Pat McMichael confirmed that “it is the companies target to reinvest as much as possible in Nigeria working with local suppliers and contractors to build and supply the growing store network”. “ The best way we can help develop the Nigerian economy is to spend our money in Nigeria as much as possible”.

According to Amalia Sebakunzi, the company’s Marketing Director, “Eat’N’Go is also passionate about the social contributor to society in Nigeria. “Eat ‘N’ Go partner with local charities like Slum2School, to help children get access to education”. “Education is a key fundamental in Nigeria to help the country further prosper, now and into the furture”. Eat ‘N’ Go are proud to be involved in giving back to the community by providing educational opportunities to those in need.