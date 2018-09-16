Eat ‘N’Go to spend more on Nigeria’s economy

Eat’N’Go, a local company behind Dominos Pizza, a Quick Service Restaurant (QSR), says the best way it can help develop the Nigerian economy is to spend its money in Nigeria as much as possible, as it marks sixth anniversary.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Pat McMicheal, said in a statement that the company focuses on partnering with local businesses to grow the Eat ‘N’ Go network of stores.

“It is the companies target to reinvest as much as possible in Nigeria working with local suppliers and contractors to build and supply the growing store network, best way we can help develop the Nigerian economy is to spend our money in Nigeria as much as possible,” McMichael stated.

“Eat’N’Go is a proud Nigerian company with over 2,000 Nigerian team members spread across the country. These men and women are a major part of the success the company has enjoyed over the past 6years.”

Speaking, Human Resources Head for Eat ‘N’ Go, Olusola Adeeko, said: “The company’s strategy for staff retention with the “above award salaries”. We are proud to make sure that we pay our team well to retain our team. There are special incentives given to store teams who go above set targets. This builds a culture of “ we all win at the same time”