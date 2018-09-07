Dynamo FC lift Gregory Imafidon foundation gold cup

By Esther Onyegbula

Dynamo FC of Benin City have won the 2nd Edition of Gregory Imafidon foundation under 15 boys football tournament .

Dynamo defeated Ines Stars FC also of Benin on penalties. They edged their equally hard-fighting counterparts by 5 goals to 4 after the match ended on 2-2 draw. The tournament sponsored by Mr. Gregory Imafidon, a certified nursing practitioner based in Dallas Texas USA was organised by the Federation of Youth Soccer clubs(feysoc), an affiliate of the Nigeria football federation.

The week-long tournament which had teams from the South South geo-political zone of Nigeria ended August 31st at the University of Benin Sports complex.

Unique FC of Edo state defeated the Great Avengers FC of Delta state on penalties by 5-4 to win third place match.

Former Super Eagles captain and coach Austin Eguavoen, his elder brother Monday Eguavoen and Isaac Uzamere Otata graced the final.

Also present was Chief coach of Bendel Insurance FC Baldwin Bazuaye among other former Nigeria internationals.