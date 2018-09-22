DTHA 2019: Ndokwa East deserves The Best- Osanebi

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

The Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Mr Friday Osanebi, said his decision to seek reelection into the State legislature under the platform of People’s Democratic Party, PDP was born out of the conviction that Ndokwa East Constituency deserves nothing less than the best.



Addressing stakeholders, party officials and leaders of Ndokwa East Local Government Area where he formally announced his readiness to serve the people again as their representative in the Delta State House of Assembly, Osanebi assured the constituents of better days ahead in terms of quality representation.

The Deputy Speaker said 2019 comes with lots of hope, adding that he is determined to step up every efforts that would usher in greater sustainable infrastructural and human capital development and empowerment for the people of Ndokwa East local government area.

Osanebi said: “in the last three years, I have stimulated rapid economic growth by empowering people to establish small and medium scale enterprises. I have attracted lots of visible infrastructures. I have also laid formidable foundations towards raising giants through multifaceted scholarships and empowerment schemes within and outside the constituency.”

Stressing that rapid transformation must not be allowed to be disrupted in the Constituency, he expressed profound gratitude to the state Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for the success stories and commended other relevant stakeholders for their collaborative efforts.

He urged the people to sustain their commitment to the second term bid of Dr Ifeanyi Okowa as Governor of the State and vigorously pursue landslide victories for all PDP candidates in the council area.

Osanebi also commended the stakeholders for endorsing him and governor Okowa for another term in office and assured all that he will never betray the confidence reposed on him.

Those who spoke including the leader of the Legislative Arm, Ndokwa East, Prince Uwa and a former PDP Chairman in the area, Mr. Kingsley Ashibogu, commended the Deputy Speaker for his leadership qualities, stressing that his positive impacts on lives of people was worthy of emulation.

They also commended Osanebi for his effective representation, describing him as a reliable model and example to the younger generation, noting that they are indebted to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and Mr Friday Osanebi for their magnanimity.