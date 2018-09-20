DTHA 2019: Ediyere wants level playing field for all Ughelli South aspirants

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—CHAIRMAN of Concerned Ughelli South Youths for Good Governance, CUSYGG, Mr Akpokiboro Ediyere yesterday called on the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Delta State to give a level playing ground for all aspirants to the State House of Assembly from Ughelli South State Constituency.

Chatting with newsmen in Asaba, Ediyere faulted the statement credited to the State Chairman of the party, Chief Kingsley Esiso that the Ughelli South House of Assembly seat has been zoned to Jeremi axis.

Describing proponents of zoning in Ughelli South as clanish and selfish, he urged leaders of the party not to allow themselves to be used by some ethnic bigots to throw up inexperienced and ineffective person to represent the constituency in the State House of Assembly in 2019.

While reiterating that the House of Assembly seat in the area has never been zoned, he said “Ughelli South people needs a quality representation in the state legislature at this critical time in our political history.

He said: “We have never zoned the state House of Assembly seat in Ughelli South. We are one indivisible people; we should not allow people play on our sentiments. We must continue to sustain the unity existing in the local government.”