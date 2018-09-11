DTHA 2019: Aspirant submits nomination form, promise adequate representation

By Festus Ahon

Delta State House of Assembly Aspirant in Ughelli South Local Government Area under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Prince Avwomakpotor Urhorho Koyoyo has submitted his nomination form at the State party secretariat, Asaba with a promise to give the people of the area adequate representation.



Speaking to newsmen moments after he submitted the nomination form, Koyoyo, decried that the people have been suffering from abject poverty and under development.

Disclosing that the National Association of Nigerian Student, NANS members from across the state bought him the expression of interest and nomination forms to run for the House of Assembly in the forthcoming 2019 election, he said he was driven by passion to give good representation to his people.

Koyoyo who was onetime Secretary of NANS, said “I have always been interested in politics because I believe that is only through good governance that we can have a better society.

“So, it is on that note that I have always been interested in politics. I started politics while I was in school from campus and today I am in the circular politics.

“I have taken a critical survey of the challenges in my area, which is Ughelli south. It is mostly underdevelopment and lack of opportunity that is the problem. It is one of the local government area that is backward. When we get to office, we will not even have time to rest; we will work that is my agenda.

“There is no resting, the moment we get to office, Deltans not just Ughelli south will begin to see what leadership is all about immediately we get in, we will kick start our work. I will go beyond my primary assignment as a lawmaker. If it means going anywhere to beg for even development, I will do that provided my people have quality representation”.

On how prepared he was to dislodge the incumbent and many others jostling for the position, he said, “It is true so many people are contesting from different parties even in my party we are up to eight but sincerely speaking, I have always said that they are all qualified but at this point in time in this digital age and in this 2019 election, I am the most qualified”.