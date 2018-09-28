Drug abuse: NASFAT Women take campaign to streets

By Mariam Kareem and Abdullah Opeyemi

As part of the activities marking the19th edition of the annual women’s week of the Women Management Committee of Nasrul Lahi l Fatih Society, NASFAT Worldwide, the group has taken the campaign against drug abuse to the streets, sensitising motorists, commercial drivers at motor parks against the menace.

The event under the theme: Drug Abuse: A wake up call for Muslimah saw several women visiting Ojota motor park for the sensitisation yesterday.

Speaking with the group of commercial drivers at the Ojota motor park, the Women Affairs Secretary of the group, Alhaja Samiat Omolara Mumuni, advised the commercial drivers against the syndrome of self medication but to always visit their doctors for any health issue.

According to her: “Drug abuse is not only about taking tramadol, cocaine and others, but it is also by indulging in self-medication. So, always visit your doctors to check your health status.

“Smoking have adverse effect on your health, drug abuse is dangerous and these should be avoided for sound health. I also advise you to visit the doctor regularly to check your health status on ailment such as diabetes, high-blood pressure, among others.

On the same vein, the Chairperson of the planning committee, Alhaja Morufat Omowunmi George, stated that the group embarked on the campaign to sensitise the community and the drivers against all forms of drug abuse in order to ensure the peace and safety of the entire members of the community.

Some of the activities earlier carried out during the week by the group included traditional activities such as women connect, an Islamic knowledge based activity in collaboration with the NASFAT Mission Board, environmental sanitation, medical screening. There will also be a fund raising dinner which is expected to hold tomorrow.

The grand finale will hold on Sunday September 30, at NASFAT Islamic Centre Aseese along Lagos Ibadan Expressway with Alhaja Foluso Kafayat Abdulrazaq, a frontline entrepreneur and an administrator per excellence as the Chairperson.