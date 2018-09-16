Don’t waste your talent in China, Troost-Ekong tells Mikel

Super Eagles defender, William Troost-Ekong has urged captain John Obi Mikel to consider a move to Italy where his talents would be more appreciated.

Troost-Ekong who recently signed for Udinese said Mikel will be better off in Italy with his qualities.

“ I would want to see Mikel in the Italian championship. He is a great player and I think he could play in all the teams of Serie A and would make Italian football fans happy with his qualities.”

Before joining Chinese side Teda Tianjin, Mikel who spent ten seasons with Chelsea was linked to Inter Milan and Juventus, but he moved to China, obviously for financial gains.