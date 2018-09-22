Don’t vote for money, governorship aspirant cautions PDP delegates

A governorship aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kebbi, Alhaji Abubakar Gari-Malan on Saturday cautioned delegates of the party not to exchange their votes for money.

Gari-Malan said in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday at the party’ s secretariat that the delegates should vote for credible persons that would be acceptable to the electorates during the 2019 general elections.

According to him, using money to buy votes is unethical and should be avoided at all cost. The aspirant, a retired Customs officer, was the PDP governorship candidate in the 2007 election.

”We urge the delegates and electorate not to allow power seeking politicians to use money and buy your conscience.

” Do not allow desperate politicians use money to buy your vote which is dangerous to democratic tenets and rule of law.”

Gari-Malan said his aspiration is to develop the state to very enviable level and promised to run an open administration that respects the people and the party.

He urged the state PDP leadership to ensure transparent primaries, and strive to come up with consensus candidates rather than going into election.

NAN