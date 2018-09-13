Don’t sell your votes, group begs electorate

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI— AHEAD of 2019 polls, a civil society organisation, Priests Peace and Justice Initiative, has urged Nigerians to shun the temptation to sell their votes, saying they should rather use it to vote credible leaders to manage the affairs of the country.



Speaking at the end of a two-day advocacy walk on Vote Against Corruption in Orogun, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State, organised by the Initiative, with funding from MacArthur foundation, the body’s State Liaison Officer, Pastor Fidelis Onakpoma, said sale of votes bring setback to any political system.

He said: “Our development has been silenced by those acclaimed leaders that bought our votes.

“Greedy politicians have swallowed our immediate benefits to enrich only themselves. But with your PVC in 2019, we can say no to corrupt governance.”