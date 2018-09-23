Don’t resume destruction of petroleum assets, HOSCON begs youths

Oil-producing communities, under the aegis of Host Communities of Nigeria, Producing Oil And Gas, HOSCON, has appealed to youths threatening to resume hostilities in the Niger Delta to exercise restraint and not allow the invasion of the residence of elder statesman and South-south leader, Chief Edwin Clark, by the Nigerian Police to agitate them.

Speaking to Sunday Vanguard after a courtesy visit to Chief E.K. Clark in Abuja, National Coordinator of HOSCON, Mr. Mike Emuh, also called on the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, to immediately pay a visit to the elder statesman to tender the apology of the police personally.

Emuh appealed to the youths not to return to the creeks to resume hostilities as this would cause immense hurt to the Nigerian economy and also hamper the 10,000 Niger Delta youths oil and gas pipeline surveillance and protection project.