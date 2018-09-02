Don’t eat alone, Archbishop Martins urges Politicians, others

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Adewale Martins, has urged Nigerians to extend love and true brotherliness to the less-privileged to brighten their hopes.

Martins made this call on Sunday while administering the Sacrament of Confirmation on 792 persons at St. Charles Catholic Church, Olodi Apapa, Lagos and the inauguration of the church’s multi-purpose centre.

Newsmen report that 792 persons are from churches under the Apapa Deanery.

The cleric said the present economic reality had made it imperative for wealthy Christians to show more love and give help, especially to the less-privileged as a way of bringing succour to them.

The clergyman assured the less-privileged in the society that God had not abandoned them, even though the times were hard.

According to him, sharing one’s resources with the less-privileged is a thing of joy that will be better appreciated by all and sundry.

Advising the new communicants, Martins said that: “Confirmation is a sign of becoming an adult in the faith, so we expect you to behave like adults, we expect you to be agents of evangelism.

“When a person is confirmed, he has the Holy Spirit in the same way as the apostles got the Holy Spirit and they were able to change the world just because the spirit was working with them.

“So, we expect that these newly confirmed persons, having received the spirit will also bring more lives to God by their own examples and by witnessing to Christ in their different areas of life.

NAN