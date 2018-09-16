Don’t drag Ekiti into social disharmony, Ekiti Elders tell politicians

Ekiti Council of Elders has pleaded with politicians in the state not to drag Ekiti back to social disharmony and skirmish. In a statement after a meeting in Ado-Ekiti, yesterday, the senior citizens said “government comes and goes while Ekiti remains a what forever within the Nigerian federation.”

“Ekiti Council of Elders has observed with apprehension and dismay the current state of affairs in our dear State. Following the election of July 14 2018, there have been understandable rumblings between the two major contestants. But what we have now, has not been expected. The level of acrimony and outright confrontations should not ordinarily occur in our democratic system”, the statement signed by the Council Chairman, Prof Joseph Oluwasanmi, Standing Committee Chairman, Chief Deji Fasuan, and General Secretary, Niyi Ajibulu, said.

“We had thought that the setting up of a transitional body would harmonize positions for both the outgoing and the incoming administrations, it now appears that our hope that Ekiti, the universally acclaimed Fountain of Knowledge would have been a benchmark for other States is misplaced, it would have gladdened our hearts to see the outgoing and incoming working together for the sake of posterity.