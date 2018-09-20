Don’t create panic on social media, navy warns personnel

As the 2019 general elections draws near, the Nigerian Navy has warned its personnel against improper use of social media platforms for uploading inappropriate material that could create panic.

Speaking with journalists after a tour of naval facilities on Thursday in Calabar, Rear Adm. David Adeniran, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, said this act would not promote peace in the country.

Adeniran advised the personnel to avoid promoting hate speeches as well as desist from spreading fake news in their posts on social media platforms.

“Let me remind us that we must remain apolitical especially in view of the forthcoming 2019 general elections in the country.

“In the same vein, the improper use of social media by personnel could have untold effect on military activities and operations.

“I am sure you all are aware of the existing official’s Secret Act and Defense Headquarters policy on the use of social media.

“Therefore, you must be careful when using, commenting or posting on social media.

“Hate speech and fake news are capable of eluding, thwarting the contributions of the armed forces towards Nation building and we must run away from such vices,’’ he said.

The FOC stressed that the navy must take care of the national assets that have been entrusted in their hands.

He said that it would be counter-productive to the vision of the navy for personnel to collude with criminal elements in the maritime environment.

“We have different types of security classification, ranging from restricted, classified, and top secret.

“When a personnel is posting a location of the operations including weapon it is against our policy.

“An enemy can identify your location, the kind of weapon that are being handled and it is not allowed; it is a very grievous offence.

“A lot of people spread fake news and hate speech on social media and they do it with ease.

“If that is being done the armed forces especially the Navy should not do that, they should never be part of it,” he added.

The FOC reaffirmed the navy’s readiness in protecting the maritime space and all the areas with security challenges. (NAN)