Dokubo raises hope of boom in fishing sector

Hopes that the hitherto booming fishing sector of the nation’s economy will rebound soon witnessed a boost, yesterday, with the arrival of eight Greek experts in the maritime industry to train 2500 beneficiaries of the Amnesty Programme.

The project initiated by the Presidential Amnesty Office is expected to be launched soon.

Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator, Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Dokubo, expressed optimism that the project, which includes the building of 100 fishing trawlers in Burutu, Delta State, for training of the Amnesty beneficiaries, will enhance their capabilities and strengthen business in Nigeria, particularly the Niger Delta region.

Dokubo, while receiving a delegation of eight top managers of leading fishing institutions in Greece at his office, yesterday, urged them to replicate what they had put in place in their country.

“I have sat through most of your discussions and you have explained to me the techniques and the method of how you do your own business. I want that to be replicated in Nigeria and in the Niger Delta, because we are a sea faring people. So, we hope that this new concept will work well for our communities and for the Niger Delta people so that the best that we can offer will enhance our capabilities and also strengthen the business and sea faring lives of our delegates,” he said.

Earlier, George Theodoru, Managing Director, Theo-Man Limited, managers of the project, assured that the prospective beneficiaries would be professionally trained on how to operate state-of-the-art boats which will serve as a means of livelihood for them, their families and communities in the Niger Delta.