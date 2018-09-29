Dogara mourns Hon. Funke Adedoyin

says she was a vibrant lawmaker, public servant

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA – Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has condoled with the people and government of Kwara state over the demise of Hon. Funke Adedoyin.

In a condolence message, Hon Dogara said the news of his colleague came as shock to him.

He described late Adedoyin as a vibrant lawmaker whose death came as a shock.

“News of the death of Hon. Princess Funke Adedoyin came as a great shock. She was a vibrant lawmaker & dedicated public servant”, the Speaker said in a statement by his media aide, Hassan Turaki.

He prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased, and for God to comfort those she left behind.

“We in the House of Representatives pray that God grants her family, constituents and the people and government of Kwara state the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Up until her death, Adedoyin who once served as minister of state for health represented Irepodun Isin/ Ekiti /Oke Ero Federal Constituency of Kwara State.