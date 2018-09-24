Doctors Predicted I Would Never Cure My Glaucoma & Cataract… But Contrary To Their Prediction, I Cured It Permanently and Naturally In Just 2 Months! I’ll Show You How

“Warning! Don’t read down this page unless you already have 10mins to spare…

A Publication by Officer Kenneth. I. E, former Glaucoma/Cataracts Victim!

“Let Me Share With You The *Miracle Pill* I Used To Cure All Of My Eyes Problems” …Dropping My Glasses Permanently!

…find a quiet place, and carefully read this shocking and urgent message.

You will be shocked when you discover the scientific breakthrough on this page. And you won’t find this shocking secret anywhere else!

To Start with,

My name is “Officer” Kenneth. I. E, …and the first thing you should know about me is, I am not a doctor. I’m not an expert on nutrition either. I never went to medical college and I don’t have any certificate in anything except that which I obtained in my marine field. But aside my job, the other thing I consider myself an “expert” about is…

I Know How Almost Any Person In NIGERIA Can Regain Their Lost Vision In A Very Easy Way!.

I know… because… I CONQUER it.



This Solution I used that has worked for me and 85,912+ others – work on the following conditions:

And Other Numerous Eye Problems.

“Before I continue, I want to be VERY honest with you…

Don’t read down this page unless you have quite a bit of money.

I’m serious. You see, you are going to want…really want…the scientific breakthrough described on this page…and…if you can’t afford it, you are probably going to be sick to your stomach.

On the other hand, if you are one who is somewhat financially secure…and…you would like to Reverse Glaucoma, Myopia, Cataract, …and other serious conditions, and at the same time restore your vision without expensive and harmful surgery…no matter what your age… then this is going to be the most exciting message you will ever read.

Anyway, here is what I am writing to tell you…

The Big Drug Companies Are Cheating Everyone In Nigeria Who Is Trying To Regain Lost Sight! They do this in two different ways.

First of all, they try to keep us from finding out about safe, cheap ways to Reverse Glaucoma, cataracts, myopia and other eyes problems… without… going for surgery.

The second way they cheat us is, they sell us millions and millions of naira’ worth of prescription Glasses/lens that are worthless. Not only that, many of these glasses are very dangerous, …and they create a sort of refractive errors to our cornea.

As you may or may not know, “Research Has Proven That Wearing Lenses And Contacts Will Destroy Your Vision Over Time…”

I’m not just saying this to scare you. It’s a fact you need to know. Scientific journals have published multiple claims that wearing corrective minus lenses really does make your eyesight worse:

Of course, Dr. Bates realized this over 90 years ago… when he quotes…

..“If glasses are worn continuously over time the poor vision will generally become worse. Essentially what glasses do is lock the eyes into their refractive state and in order to see through your lenses you have to maintain the poor vision that the lenses are designed to correct.”

Wm H Bates: Perfect Sight Without Glasses 1920

Here is another quote from recent research…

“The use of compensatory lenses (glasses and contacts) to treat or neutralize the symptoms does not correct the problem. The current education and training of eye care practitioners discourages preventive and remedial treatment.” Gottlieb, 1982.

Journal of Optometry and Visual Development.

You see, my personal Optometrist (eye doctor) was so shocked that he had to apologize to me for telling me in the past that “I may have to wear my glasses all my life”

Well, I don’t blame him anyway, it was never his fault….

But before I tell you exactly how I got to surprise everyone with my results (which am about to reveal to you right here), let me tell you my sad story…

When I was 11years old I started having difficulty seeing what my teacher wrote on the blackboard in school. My mother took me for an eye exam and I was diagnosed as being nearsighted.

“You’re going to need glasses…” my optometrist said.

I was horrified by this news since I thought they would make me look ugly and that other kids would make fun of me.

My prescription then was (as you may guess) -0.5. My eyesight got steadily worse and I required higher prescription almost every year. My glasses kept getting thicker (as thick as the bottom of the old coca-cola bottle). And over time I also developed astigmatism. My eyesight was deteriorating, and so was my self-esteem.

I thought I would be chained to glasses for life. I still remembered the dreadful day when my school optometrist passed the verdict that I am nearsighted and would need to wear glasses for my life. You see, I was an introvert and overweight kid. Wearing those ugly goldfish bowl type glasses wasn’t helping my limited self-esteem. Nicknames such as four-eyed frog began to surface in my little world. Inevitably, my eyesight worsened over the years. From 20/100, it proceeded to 20/400… I felt like a helpless cripple whenever I was without my glasses. The world appeared in a fuzzy blur and looked pretty intimidating.

I didn’t know it at the time, but wearing glasses did nothing to improve my natural vision. They were a crutch – an artificial fix.

And worse, they actually made my vision deteriorate even more because the lens power actually increased the near point stress I put my eyes under.

As of May 2011, I had a visual prescription of 20/400 on my left and 20/250 on my right eye. This means that my left eye can only see things at 20 feet where else eyesight-healthy people can see at 400 feet. In short, I won’t be able to see your face clearly even if you are just 20 feet right in front of me.

It was increasingly difficult to navigate my life. Where a normal person would see two headlights coming from a car at night, I would see perhaps eighteen. I couldn’t read my computer with my nose against the scree.

I couldn’t recognize my youngest son’s face from across a small room. Couldn’t read a book, couldn’t watch a movie and couldn’t even see my phone Querty keyboard unless I put my spectacles on.

For much of last year I’ve been traveling with a seeing-eye (my junior brother). He’s been helping me cross streets like an old woman, and making sure I use the men’s room instead of the ladies.

My eyesight problem was that terrible! . . .

“How My Poor Eye Sight Made Me Lose My Naval Pilot Job”

I never would have imagined that my bad eye-sight would ruined my career.

It all started over 11 years ago as I try to fulfill my dream of becoming a Navy fighter pilot.

I did everything I could to prepare myself to become a Naval pilot. I played sports, was involved in student council, and volunteered in extra-curricular activities whenever i could. I went to college, got good grades, and stayed in shape. I even got my pilot’s license.

But there was one huge roadblock I could never overcome:perfect eyesight. At the time, the Navy required their pilot candidates to have perfect 20/20 vision in order to qualify – and I wasn’t even close.

You can imagine how heartbroken I was.

At the time I did not know that my eyesight could be improved naturally. I thought that my only options were to wear glasses and contact lenses for the rest of my life, or to go for an eye surgery. So, I started looking into LASIK. I knew many individuals who were very pleased with their eyesight following a laser eye surgery so I decided to take my chances despite the many potential risks associated with surgery.

In early 2012 I went to a reputable clinic to undergo LASIK. Regrettably, my surgery did not provide me with the results I hoped for. At first my vision did seem clear, but within 3 months after surgery I found myself squinting a lot. I went to get my eyes checked and was saddened to find out that I yet again had a prescription of -0.5 as well as Glaucoma and cataract combined.

Unfortunately, I also developed side effects of glare around bright lights (night driving became difficult) as well as eye dryness for which I had to use eye drops every day. My doctors offered to do another surgery but I refused not wishing to cause any more harm to my eyes. I also did not wish to wear glasses since I knew they would likely cause my vision to steadily get worse.

“Your eyes need,” said my doctor, “Immediate surgery.” And I can’t guarantee if it will become successful. My heart raced. I leaned forward and turned my head to see him with my good eye. “Tell me more,” I said softly.

My doctor told me that a hospital in Canada was recruiting patients for a study of acute optic neuritis and that I might qualify. I had to decide quickly. I knew that any kind of treatment had to start within five to seven days of the onset of vision loss. Twenty-four hours had already elapsed.

One internal voice battled with another: ”Don’t be stupid and try something that is never going to work. You will be disappointed like so many others that have been diagnosed with your problem.” But another, louder, voice asked, “What is the harm in trying?” With great anticipation and anxiety, I finally said, “Yes, I want to be considered.”

Immediately, He drove me to his study center. Signed some medical documents and handed them over to me. Take it with you, he said …and give it to whosoever that will be in charge of your second surgery in abroad.

While undergoing the trauma of losing and gaining sight, I felt overcome by desperation, …and to secure my job, I was pushed to seek solution beyond the shores of Nigeria.

It was an emergency and i couldn’t get to gather enough money for the surgery. So, I obtained a loan from a micro finance bank so as to get my eyes (especially the left eye) operated abroad.

Two days later, after some serious heartfelt prayers by my love ones and well-wishers (…my parents, wife, two kids and my younger brother) escorted me down to the airport. (my mum is a dedicated prayer warrior, though). At the airport, she insisted we say yet another prayer before I took off. We hold our hands together in that open space and not minding what others might think of us. After the prayer, I hugged each and every one of them.

As I was leaving, I turned to look if they were gone, but they were still there waving in tears. I couldn’t help it… I began to sob uncontrollably, looked at my newly wedded dear wife, then I ran back and hugged her so tightly and whisper into her ears that I’m so sorry for the pains I’ve caused her in our early relationship life.

To cut the long story sort of short, there in Canada, by 2:00 pm of the next day, I had entered the hospital as a patient. That morning was like no other ordinary November morning.

I met with Dr. Patterson, possibly the best eye surgeon in Canada.

As he conducted a test in my eyes, he looked up from his instrument and said…

“Mr. Ken, I’m Afraid, It’s Official. You Are Legally Blind!”

His words were no surprise. My vision had been troublesome all my life and, during the last year, had gotten exponentially worse. One eye was nearsighted, one eye was Glaucoma, both had astigmatism, both were scarred from sloppy radial tracheotomy surgery and both eyes had cataracts obstructing my vision.

…You have acute optic neuritis,” my doctor said, “and I don’t know if you’ll get your vision back.” Those words fell heavily on my spirits. They were not comforting, nor were they reassuring.

Until that moment, I had allowed myself to believe it was a diagnosis I could perhaps triumph over. Dr Patterson’s words, however, left me with little hope. I knew that 50% of the time, my good eye would also lose sight.

Thoughts and images raced through my mind. I parsed each of my doctor’s words carefully, hoping for some hidden message of hope or uncertainty. But never were my spirits so low.

As he spoke, I wondered how I would be able to perform daily life activities, such as reading, telling time, or preparing meals, without sight. And all the while, I thought about telling as few people as possible. I imagined that they would not know how to behave around someone who had lost his sight.



I went in for the eye surgery and came out successfully. I felt relieved.

I got back to work and everything was fine.

I thought the eye-operation was the end of it, not until 8 months later; I started having this dry eye and constant itching of the eye.

I went back to my eye doctor. He gave me an eye drop with other frivolous prescriptions. I was so sad to have gone back to the eye-drop I thought I won’t use any longer.

And by then, I was still paying off the loan I’d collected from micro-finance bank.

worst of all, I was demoted at work to…ensign position, and was transferred to apapa lagos to start working ashore.

Sadly, my dream of becoming a Naval pilot seemed impossible since the prerequisite is to have perfect eyesight.

However, though, my final hope was in GOD. but I thought I didn’t deserve his mercy because I turn to him only when I needed help or when all doors are closed. I felt ashamed to even utter a word of prayer, but I still have to… anyways.

…It occurs to me I would never be able to repair my eyes – no matter what i do, because I have already done everything humanly possible (met with the best doctors, did eye surgery twice, bought the most expensive prescribed drugs and what have you…) but no avail.

So, I gave up… And I carried on with my life…

It had happened many times before, but somehow this time it seemed like the last straw. I did know where to turn or what else to try.

Don’t get me wrong. I don’t want this to sound like a sob story. I’m not telling you all this because I want you to feel sorry for me. There’s no need for that anyway. My story has a very happy ending.

My story has a happy ending because the very next couple month I made a discovery that has changed my entire life. I found an amazingly way to regained my lost sight that I never dreamed existed.

When I least expected it, God sent me a Solution through Mr. Ernust Wolfgang

I will forever stay loyal and grateful to Mr. Ernust Wolfgang, a German expert at my work place, apapa, Lagos.

He was also a four eyed man in the past surffering from glaucoma and had his wife struggling with Macular degeneration.

He Overheard me complaining of my terrible eye situation to another colleague and decided to ask what I have done to improve it.

I was blunt with him, telling him my situation had no cure and that I had tried everything possible to no avail.

He laughed, quickly opened his briefcase to show me an old test card showing he had struggled with bad eye vision for over 10 years.

“But where is your glasses sir?” I asked curiously.

He simply smiled and told me to meet him at his office later that day.

…It was an appointment that changed my life forever.

The Secret Magic herbal combinations that has helped over 8500 people restore better eyesight till date!

At this point, I couldn’t wait anylonger, I was curious to know exactly what it took Mr. Wolfgang to finally do away with his glasses and see freely again.

I was so hungry for what he had to tell me that I was checking on him every 15 minutes to see if he was free, as he was a senior staff.

Then at about 3.00pm, he sent for me!

I was nervous as he sat me down, and started revealing hard known secret of improving you bad eyes Naturally using plant extract combinations.

Here is a picture of one of the Plants he revealed to me which has been used for years in Asia to treat and manage tough eyesight problems.

A White Chrysanthemum flower.

In Chinese medicine, it is one secretly used herbs in the treatment of eye disorders.

Chrysanthemum extract has been used in Chinese medicine for more than a thousand years and it is said to also prevent aging.

According to Herbs 2000, chrysanthemums have a long history of being used to treat blurred vision, glaucoma, AMD, spotty vision and watering eyes.

It also contains beta-carotene (Lutein & Zeaxanthin, mainly in the yellow part of the flower) has been discovered to treat eye diseases such as cataract, glaucoma, macular degeneration and many more…



The German expert smiled at me after explaining.

He then showed another Picture this time it was the bilberry plant.

There is a story that the legends carried during the Second world war, that German Pilots had a meal with Bilberry plant before bombing their enemies in high accuracy. It was believed their night vision heightened after eating the inky blue fruit.

Since then, this fruit has been experimented on and used for various vision treatments.

Aside from improving night vision, bilberry extract when combined with Chrysanthemum extract and other secret herbal extracts such as Beta Carotene (Known as the Retina’s Food), selenium and Lecithin has been found to treat any type of eye problem starting from Age-related Macular Degeneration, Glaucoma, cataract, Short and Long Sightedness, Eyestrain, Astigmatism amongst others.

I was thrilled by the discoveries but still confused on where exactly to start.

Mr. Wolfgang asked me to return the next day and get a free gift from him.

That gift has been my best gift from anyone till date. I was handed over 3 bottles of a specially made herbal capsule containing all these herbal extracts and was instructed on how to use it.

I followed it religiously for three weeks straight and my joy knew no bounds.

By the seventh week, I could see comfortable without my glasses and didn’t have to worry about carrying it or not.

Because my situation was a bit severe, it took me over 9 weeks to finally feel the full effect of my treatment.

Even after I met my savior in the person of Mr. Ernurst Wolfgang, just 3 Weeks into my treatment, something terrible happened.

Mr. Wolfgang was transferred for an emergency service in South Africa, and no one saw it coming.

To me, I was weeping internally because, I didn’t know how I would get more bottles and complete my treatment when the first three gift I got finished.

But Mr. Wolfgang is the best man I have met till date, he gave me a number of someone I could buy these products abroad and even get it into Nigeria.

Though it was a bit costly, I didn’t mind because I was seeing results I didn’t see in years of visiting my optometrist.

To further authenticate the effectiveness of this solution, I went to my eye doctor — who wears Spectacle himself. And he confirmed my eye is 100% better than before. He couldn’t believe that I improved my eyesight naturally.

My Doctor had to even get the same remedy from me for himself. . . which he used to get rid of his spectacle. And he apologized for ever doubting herbal solutions for my eye problems. I have since gone on to ‘cure’ both my parents and my brother of their short sightedness.

And to make sure I keep spreading this miracle solution I was handed over by Mr. Wolfgang, I decided to take the campaign online and spread the message that “Nature actually heals”

NO MORE WEARING OF SPECTACLE

NO NEED OF USING ANY EYE DROPS

GLAUCOMA WAS GONE FOR GOOD

CATARACT DISAPPERAED within 60days.

You see, I thought of how to help others suffering with these eye problems; So, i decided to Contact the company to buy more so I can send to people with whatever eye problem. That’s when I created this page to help others.

And that is why I recently imported 150 bottles each of this magic solution.

Initially, the company wanted to sell two bottles to me for $179 (approximately 57,280 naira); I pleaded with them that since the recommended treatment needed is 2 bottles that they should please make it affordable… especially as I’m buying in bulk quantity… After long negotiation, they agreed to knock off $39 since I told them that I wasn’t really interested in making profit off it because I was once a sufferer of Glaucoma and Cataract, combined. . .that, I deeply understand the pains people are going through. Plus, I told the company that I won’t even charge for delivery regardless of their location in Nigeria.

So, after they took time to evaluate my sincerity, they finally accepted. Therefore, I was able to buy only 150 bottles. Although, I had placed order for 300 bottles, but they refused and told me that the products are limited due to high demands. Hence, I shipped in JUST 150 bottles at the rate of NGN 43,800 (for the complete treatment pack of 2 bottles). And I spent $98 (i.e NGN 31,360) to ship them to Ikeja, Lagos.

Behold,

The Solution I’m Talking About is Called…

“Vision Vitale Capsules

…And “Mebo GI”

“Vision Vitale And Mebo GI” is a Natural and Herbal supplement combination for treating any type of eye problems.

These Product are manufactured through Modern Biotechnology under the guidance of Herbal Medicinal experts and made from the best hidden herbal ingredients Including White Chrysanthemum, Cassia Seed, Bilberry extract, Lutein and Zeaxanthin etc. which has been scientifically proven to treat/Manage Age-related Macular Degeneration, Glaucoma, cataract, Short and Long Sightedness, Eyestrain, Astigmatism amongst others

With the combination of Vision Vitale and Mebo GI Capsule, not only do you get all the vitamins, minerals, and herbal supplements that your eyes need, but you also get…

The Highest Quality Sources of These Nutrients so that Your Body Can Process and Use Them to Nourish and Protect Your Visual System Effectively.

Vision Vitale and Mebo GI Capsule complies with all FDA rules and regulations.

It’s manufactured in china and administered for the United States FDA approval under strict C.G.M.P. certification (Current Good Manufacturing Practices), Plus, Vision Vitale Capsule is approved by NAFDAC! …So you can be confident it’s a safe and healthy supplement.

Here’s the actual label from the Vision Vitale Capsule showing you exactly what nutrients it contains:



My vision is crisper and sharper. My eyes don’t become as tired and they feel better lubricated throughout the day. Best of all, I know I did all I could to support healthy, clear eyesight for the rest of my life.



And I’m not the only one. I’ve received story after story from thrilled customers who have seen great results from the Vision Vitale and GI Capsule.

…listen to what a few of them have to say…

Testimony 1:

Hello, I have started using the Vision Capsules product around a month ago and went to do an eye test just this morning. My optician really couldn’t believe it! He was so surprised with my improvement that he said that he never saw anything like it. (Not without surgery at least!) I gave him your website address and he said that he is going to check it out and try it himself. Thank you for making this available to us!”



Mr. Donatus

Enugu

Testimony 2:

Hi, would it be fine if we published this breakthrough on our website? We have still got so many skeptics and options telling me that it’s not possible to improve one’s vision, but hey, who cares, because my parents, wife and I have been using this product successfully and this proves that your Vision Capsules product actually works! We will get there, as more and more people are improving their vision and talking about it. Thank you.

Uba Wisdom

Oweri

Hi! I want to give a personal testimonial and highly recommend your Vision Capsules product for anyone that wants to improve their vision. I have been suffering from short-slightness since a very young age. I was considering laser surgery but it’s expensive and dangerous. Fortunately, after giving a try to this modest product, my vision improved to a degree that I hardly need to wear Spectacle anymore.

Ifeoma

Abia State

Testimony 3:

I thought I would live the rest of my life with Spectacle. My experience since I started taking your Vision Capsules product. I took the product at first because it was the fastest way for me to live without Spectacle. After 2 months of using Vision Capsules and my eyes felt renewed in just a few months – as if they were reborn.

Henry

Festac, Lagos State

Ever since I started using your vision product (Vision Capsules), my vision has literally improved over night. I used to wear spectacles all the time but now I’m already getting used to live without them. It’s difficult to explain but I feel like I am 10 years younger. Thanks for the product. I am totally impressed and satisfied.

George

Abuja

..But these are not the only testimonials. I don’t have enough room to post all of the success stories. But those are few quick ones I wanted to single-out and congratulate.

Here’s what This Vision And GI Capsules Can Do To Help You:



Improve and perfect your eyesight so that you don’t need your “readers” nearby every single time you need to read the newspaper, a report, a book, or a document.

Strengthen your eyes and focal muscles, eliminating the painful burning sensation in your eyes at the end of every single day.

Use a computer or watch TV anytime, anywhere as long as you want, without pain.

Improve ALL aspects of your vision. Whether you’re nearsighted or farsighted, the condition can be cured! See road signs from far away, watch a movie, play catch or read a book with just a lamp on, without stressing about carrying your Spectacle around everywhere!

Start your day comfortably, without worrying about taking half an hour to pop your eye drop or find your Spectacle.

Save THOUSANDS and THOUSANDS of Naira. I can’t stress enough how expensive Spectacle and eye drops are getting nowadays, and the prices just keep INCREASING. If you spend NGN20,000 – NGN100,000 a year on Spectacle and eye drops, imagine how much money you’d have to spend on things like vacations and luxuries over the 40-50 years you have to KEEP buying them!

It’s like picking up a brand new set of eye balls!

Is There A Guarantee?

Funny you should ask.

Unequivocally, UNCONDITIONALLY, absolutely… YES!

I want to accept your investment only if you are satisfied with it.

So, Here’s Why You Should Give It A Try

.Of course, when you start USING “Vitale Vision Capsules” and AFTER 60 DAYS you can’t see any significant RESULTS, Notify ME via 07080101674 and I will refund 100% of your money to your bank account. And you can keep the product.

That’s right… I’m so confident that this product will deliver as promised that I’m willing to let you try it for 60days.

So please, stop wasting money on expensive Spectacle and eye drops, or contemplating dangerous eye surgery, and grab VISION Vitale Capsules without ANY risk whatsoever. If you’re not 100% satisfied after 60 days, give me a call or send me an SMS and let me know. I’ll send you a refund every single penny you’ve spent. There’s no obligation for you to continue if it wasn’t right for you. And you can keep the bottles as my thanks for trying it. …No If’s, No Buts, And no questions asked! I’m a man of my word…

This magical pill Works PERFECTLY for men, women… And Children, too.

It contains 60 tablets per bottle.

Here is The Cost of the Vision Vitale… And Mebo GI Capsule.

1 Month Treatment: (One Bottle Of Vision Vitale + One Bottle Of GI Capsule)

= NGN 47,997

(You save NGN2,000)

2 Months Treatment: (2 Bottles Each) = NGN 89,997 (RECOMMENDED)

(You save NGN10,000)

NOTE: The Most Recommended Treatment Is the 2 Bottles ( 2 Month Treatment), You’ll Get Your Desired Result with That…and you won’t have to keep spending money on this again. 2 months treatment is the BEST!

For a severe eye Glaucoma problems like mine, and someone that has done (or considering) eye surgery …yet still experience eye pains and other complications… The recommended treatment for that is the 2 months package + extra GI (Gastrointestinal) capsule for a total cure.

The GI capsules helps to Rejuvenate/regenerate the damaged cells in your eyes lens and cornea!

Plus, If you are suffering from other ailments such as Ulcer, Cancer, Diabetes, Bp etc… Then, GI capsule is a tested and proven combination whilst taking vision capsule.

I know a lot of persons reading this page now will be harbouring some doubts about this claims . . .but that’s okay – I’m used to people being suspicious at first. But the truth is… you must experience it yourself to believe. I wouldn’t be daring it if am not sure of the result you’ll get by taking 2 months treatments”

I wouldn’t take such risk if I hadn’t used this products myself and it did wonders for me. Therefore, because I am not what people call “EYE DOCTOR” So, I think I should extend the guarantee to you.

So, I repeat; “Order for 2 months treatment, (and if possible with the extra GI capsules) …use it for 60 days, and if it doesn’t deliver as promised… Call me on phone or send a text message and ask for your money back” No quibbles, no face tightening. You get back every kobo you paid. And I will also call you and apologize for wasting your time.

You can’t lose by acting, not when my guarantee is involved. But you can sit and wait for “change” …or you can take charge and make what could be one of the best decisions in your life.

I understand the cost can be an issue, but what’s all this worth to your eye-sight?

…By the way, consider this:

If we are to calculate the normal cost of the 2 months treatment, You’re to pay just NGN89,999. That’s not a big money for those who know what it means to have been going through this. I can recall i spent NGN362,000 on a product that didn’t give me desired result …not to mention the two eye surgery i did.

And, If you were to operate the eye, this will cost you much more than NGN89,999 Isn’t it?

…Of course, doctors will not offer you a total SOLUTION i’m offering you. A doctor will tell you to live with the condition.

There are many options for you to choose. It’s really up to you.

DOSAGE

…take one tablet of vision vitale in the morning – 1hr before breakfast, and… one tablet at night, 1hr after dinner.

As for the Mebo GI, chew 2 pill in the morning and 2 at night…

Here Is How To Place an Order and receive it while you make payment upon delivery…

You see my friend, I’m a Nigerian and I know you may be wondering if you will pay first before you get this product. NO!

You don’t have to pay first, once you place your order… I will send the item to your state and once it gets to your state… I will ask my delivery agent to pick it up and bring it to your provided address at no extra cost. So, once the delivery agent brings it to you. You would collect the item and give the money to him/her. This could take 1– 3days depending on your location.

You stay in your home/office and order then we deliver it to you. You don’t send money first; you pay when the item has been brought to you face to face.

‘

NOTE: Please, Do Not Place an Order if you are not ready to pay and receive Your Product within the Next 24 – 72 hours

How To Get The Vision Vitale And Mebo GI…

There are 2 options to place your order…

USE only one option please so I don’t get to receive multiple orders.

If you have any question or Clarification before you order, call me with the below Phone Numbers:

08032579763 OR 08172945241

Otherwise, If You’re Okay with every words on this page, You can go ahead and place your order.

Don’t Forget, even after placing your order, you can still call me in case you have any question or you need clarification on anything.

Option one

Send SMS/Text with the below details

to 08032579763 Or 08172945241.

– Your Full Name,

– Your Full address + LGA/State,

– Your Phone Number (Provide 2 Numbers If available),

– Specify the number of bottle(s) you are ordering + Product Name.

EXAMPLE OF THE SMS;

Officer Ken. I. E

No.5 Jubril Matins, Surulere, Lagos,

08032579763, 08172945241

2 bottles of Vision Vitale + 2 bottles of GI Capsule

OPTION TWO

Click the link below to fill the form…

Once you place order via any of the above option, I will waybill it to your state. And once it gets to your state. our delivery agent will pick it up and call you to deliver.

When the delivery agent gets to you. You collect the product and give the money to him/her.

I can’t accurately predict when the company would release to me another sets of bottles to bring to nigeria. – it simply depends if it will be available …as the demands is VERY high.

…When supplies runs out, this promotion will end! I’m not kidding, this offer is very temporary.

So, when this limited pcs is ordered, this page will be pull down.

20-20 perfect vision is within your reach, no matter how young or old you are. As long as you have some sight, Vision Vitale + GI Capsules will help you see again. Guaranteed, or you get back every penny of your purchase!

To Your Success,

Officer Ken. I. E,

Former Glaucoma Victim,

P.S. Because of the great customer demand, you may have to call two or three times before getting through on the phone. Don’t stop trying… it’s more than worth it.

P.P.S. I expect that the price, after this “OFFER PERIOD” will be significantly higher.

ATTENTION!!!

…It has come to our notice that people are using (my sad story) the contents in this webpage to defraud the desperate and REAP them OFF …of their hard earned money by selling to them Pills which look similar to ours.

What they do is this, they copy the content on this website verbatim, or they tweak the story to look a little bit different. Some claim to be in direct partnership with us as our distributors. These acts has been going on for months unbeknownst to us.

We now know this because some few persons who called me on phone to give testimonies as some has done in the past …said that they’d in the past bought fake Vision Capsule which was advertised by one Mr. (NAME WITHELD) …that the product sold by this person has similar container with ours… but contained different contents with zero-effects.

They told me why they bought it; that their price was way cheaper than ours. Hence, they ordered.

I wish to let you know that this content is license under the federal law of Nigeria, and we don’t compromise plagiarism of any sort.

Recently, we’ve hunted the said Mr. (NAME WITHELD) who uses my personal (predicament) story to extort money from some desperate patients. And the wrath of the law has befall on him.

Attached screenshot was the first bold step taken by my attorney to sew the defrauder. And he’s currently facing charges.





Personally, I’ve chosen not to mention names here for diminishing and confidentiality reasons.

But look, this isn’t a situation we’ve taken lightly. The information and details provided on this publication is strictly as personal related as described. No part of this publication is allowed to be featured outside this context for whatsoever reason without a prior permission of the thread owner. Please be very conscious of this notification and swiftly report any person posing to partner or represent us.



Regards,