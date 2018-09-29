Do not shy away from national service, priest tells knights

A Catholic priest, Rev Fr Dr Innocent Osuagwu, has urged Catholics especially members of Knights of St John International, KSJI, not to shy away from politics but rather use it as an avenue to serve God through humanity.



The priest stated this through his representative while delivering a paper on the theme, “The Knighthood & Politics” during the 2018 First Degree Initiation of new intakes into the KSJI that held between Wednesday, September 19 – Friday, September 21, 2018, at the Owerri Grand Hostel Complex of the Nobel Order of Knights of St John International, in Owerri the Imo State capital.

The city was agog as officers and members of KSJI and their Ladies from the Owerri Grand Commandery gathered for the event which held in an atmosphere of solemnity and strict regimental procedures.

At one of the Masses celebrated during the ceremonies, Spiritual Director of the KSJI, Owerri Grand Commandery, Very Rev Msgr Dr Anthony Njoku enjoined the new intakes to be “constantly mindful of their new status in the Catholic Church in particular and the larger society in general in all their conducts and relationships with God and humanity, as the call into the knighthood is a call to service”.

Speaking in the same vein, Sir Anthony Enukeme, OON, Grand President of the KSJI, Owerri Grand Commandery, urged the new intakes to ensure that their initiation into the Knights of St John International reflects in their prayer life and that of their respective families.

One of the highlights of the occasion was the lecture delivered by Rev Fr Dr Innocent Osuagwu through his representative on the theme of the event, “The Knighthood & Politics”, where he charged the knights to always endeavour to make themselves available for national service by being actively involved in politics so as to redefine the country’s political space and turn it from the “politics of rascality that it has largely become today to the politics of renewal” that will favour the common man.

Another speaker at the event, Sir E. O. Emenalo urged the new intakes to be more committed to the needs of their local parishes and ensure that they practice the virtues of faith, hope and charity in defence and promotion of ideals of the Catholic Church.

Among the new intakes into the Noble Order of the Knights of St John International at the event is Jude Ndukwe, a former media aide to Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation