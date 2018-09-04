DNKI promises rehabilitation of ex-convicts

By Providence Emmanuel

DeNorsement Kclub Inc., DNKI, Lagos chapter, has promised to rehabilitate ex-convicts to make them fit into the society with meaningful contribution.

The group said this during a visit to Kiri-Kiri Medium Prisons to donate toiletries, footwear, among other necessities, as part of its Project-K9 programme, a prison outreach initiative aimed at helping inmates with genuine cause or those without lawyers, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman, DKNI, Lagos State chapter, Mr. Jubril Babatunde, said the visit was tailored towards ensuring that the inmates leave a good life while in prison and not as people condemned for life.

In his remark, Director of Marketing, DNKI, Mr. Sammy Steve, said members across the country do embark on such humanitarian project to alleviate the sufferings of inmates through donation of various materials, while also providing legal support for inmates with options of fine.

Earlier, International President of DNKI, Dr. Adesola Giwa, said the organisation is working towards the release of four inmates, noting “we came to see to the state of our prisons and how much of help we can offer.”