Disregard IPOB’s sit-at-home, Police tell banks in Enugu

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—ENUGU State Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Danmallam, has called on banks, other financial institutions and residents to ignore the sit at home call by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB and go about their lawful businesses without fear of intimidation.

Danmallam made the assurance yesterday in Enugu during a meeting with the Enugu Bankers Forum, an umbrella of banking practitioners comprising all banks in the state.

The meeting was called on the side-lines of the proposed sit-at-home being contemplated by some unpatriotic members of the public under the aegis of pro-Biafra groups on September 14 throughout the South-East.

It was gathered that the sit-at-home as proposed was meant for law-abiding members of the public especially within the South-East not to come out on Sept. 14.

Danmallam also assured residents and banks in the state of his command’s resolve in partnership with other sister security agencies and relevant stakeholders to continue to ensure a safe and secured state, pointing out that the negative move was the handiwork of mischief makers.

According to him, “there was nothing to worry about before, during and after Sept. 14 concerning the alleged proposed sit-at-home being contemplated by some unpatriotic members of the public masquarading themselves as pro-Biafra groups.

“Security operatives of the command in partnership with other sister security agencies have put modalities in place towards fishing out those in this habit.

“I assure you that there is no cause for alarm as people are enjoined to go about their normal lawful businesses before, during and after the said date,” he said.

The commissioner assured of adequate security to carry out their banking businesses and other lawful businesses without fear of any molestation by any person or group of persons.