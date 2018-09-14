Disregard dark forces out to derail Nigerian army’s battle against terrorism – CUPS

Instead of being bamboozled into believing falsehood, Nigerians have been urged to look at the brighter side of the military’s remarkable success against insurgency.

It is on record that the Nigerian Army has thrived since the Muhammadu Buhari-led government came into power in 2015.

Under the uncompromising leadership of Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, the gallant troops have recorded tremendous gains in the war against the deadly Boko Haram sect.

Just recently, the troops thwarted another attack on an army base in Northeast, the latest in a series of offensives against military targets in the remote region.

Scores of fighters attacked the base in Damasak, in the far north of Borno state, on Wednesday evening, firing heavy artillery in an apparent bid to overrun it.

However, after hours of fighting, they were repelled with the help of aerial support.

It is on this ground that the Coalition of United Patriots and Statesmen (CUPS) has urged Nigerians to disregard dark forces out to gloom the good work of the military.

In a statement released on Thursday in Abuja, the group which mobilises and unites patriotic Nigerians towards pursuing common goals, took out time to highlight some impressive achievements of the army.

“Since the coming of the current administration, the Nigeria military has achieved a lot in terms of tackling insurgency that at for a long period of time it became difficult for the terrorists to operate or to launch attacks,” Hon. Gabriel Agibi, the National Convener revealed.

“Many of their commanders were arrested within the period under review and brought to book, their operational bases blown to pieces and many of them surrendered due to fear and owing to the superiority of the military.

“Many people living in Internally Displaced Persons, IDP, camps have relocated to their communities and many have been reunited with their families. Clear evidence of this can be seen on both local and international media across the world.”

The group urged Nigerians to back the military in a bid to put an end to the menace as well as disregard imposters claiming to be it’s members.

“It is therefore not only beastly but also moronic for anybody who is conversant with the progress made within the period under review to try to cast aspersion on the military as an institution or on the person of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai.”

“We will therefore call on Nigerians to disregard these agents of darkness and continue to support the Nigerian Army and all our troops in ensuring that our victory against the terrorist group remains sacrosanct and a national pride.”