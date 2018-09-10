Dinner with Stars hits Nigeria’s Tv screens

A Television (TV) show, dinner with stars, aimed at encouraging young adults and growing entrepreneurs who view celebrities as inaccessible and unreachable to mentor has come on-screen in Tv stations across Nigeria.

According to the Executive Producer, Dinner with stars, Mr. Tolu Okoro, “The Nigerian society is one in which many young people are filled with ideas but lack the right skill to mold those ideas into successful realities.

“Dinner with Stars gives such young and creative individuals the opportunity to get walked through by a celebrity who has gone through the walks of life in a particular field. This, in turn, reduces mediocrity and puts the Nigerian society a step further in its entrepreneurial and business goals.

“Dinner with Stars brings these celebrities to a “Day Dinner meeting” with any youth who is picked to feature in an episode.

“This Television show is set up to encourage young adults and growing entrepreneurs who seem to view celebrities in their successful professions as inaccessible and unreachable to mentor and guide up and coming profession. To be selected to dine with any celebrity, information is readily accessible on the dinner with stars Instagram page and other social media handles.” Okoro added.

Dinner with stars is an interactive TV show that features a celebrity guest of the day and a fan, who is selected to wine and dine with them.

The platform gives young adults the opportunity to learn firsthand from their favorite celebrities in any career field and profession.

Each episode features a guest who is thriving in their career field and a fan that has an interest in such a career path. The show which has started airing on the youtube platform has featured some celebrities like the founder of Nairabet, Akin Alabi, Nollywood’s Actor, Kunle Remi, Dj Jimmy Jatt and a host of others since its inception.