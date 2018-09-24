Breaking News
Didier Deschamps wins FIFA best coach of the year

On 8:43 pmIn Sports by adekunleComments

France’s World Cup-winning coach Didier Deschamps won FIFA’s best coach of the year prize on Monday in recognition for his work in leading Les Bleus to success in Russia.

Deschamps beat off competition from Zlatko Dalic, who led Croatia to the World Cup final before losing 4-2 to France, and his former French team-mate Zinedine Zidane, who won a third consecutive Champions League title with Real Madrid before resigning in June.


