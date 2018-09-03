Dickson warns students against cultism, hard drugs, others

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA— GOVERNOR Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has warned secondary school students in the state to refrain from cultism, use of stimulated drugs and other vices.

Dickson charged the students to devote their creative energies to their studies to ensure that they excel in internally and externally conducted examinations.

The governor stated this, weekend, while addressing students of the state-owned model secondary schools, who were camped at the Ijaw National Academy, INA, Kaiama, for intense academic in preparation for the West Africa Examinations Council, WAEC and the Senior Secondary School Examination, SSSE.

He said “The idea of camping the students for intense preparatory classes was a great success. From the result of the last WEAC examination which we paid for, it was a huge success.

“Apart from free education, free boarding schools, we also have a policy òf paying for external examinations . The government will pay for your exam fee. We have been doing that for almost seven years.

“Those who started this programme last year did very well. Bayelsa had the least recorded infractions which means that our students were clean. We would like you to do better than your predecessors.”