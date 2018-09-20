Dickson must come clean on Bayelsa’s Debt Burden, Revenue Accruals, Lokpobiri insist

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA- THE Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri has expressed shock and disappointment that Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State is denying that the state is indebted to the tune of N800 billion.

The Minister have consistently challenged the governor to explain what and how he expended the N800 billion (domestic) and $216 million (external) loans his administration has incurred since coming into office in 2012 and the over N1.2 trillion that accrued to the state from the federation account for the same period, as well as the billions of Naira for the local government areas of the state from the federal allocations and billions of naira from the Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, from the state.

But the governor in a recent response through his Special Adviser on Public Affairs, while denying the authenticity of the figures by the minister admitted that the state is only indebted to the tune of N123 billion. “The official figure today is not more than N123 billion. We wonder where he gets his N800 billion any time he wants to criticise the government,” the governor said in his response. This was as the governor tactically maintained deliberate silence on foreign debts and the other trillions of naira accruals to the state.

However, in a press statement Thursday by the media aide to the Minister, Mr George Oji, the minister insists that the state is indebted to the tune of N800 billion (domestic) and $216 million (external). He accused Dickson of borrowing a whooping N222 billion (domestic) and $28 million (external) in 2012 alone and threatened to publicly disclose all the amounts the governor has been borrowing every year from 2012 till date.

He describes as “tissue of lies, the figure of N123 billion being bandied by the governor as the amount the state government is presently owing and urged His Excellency to refrain from peddling falsehood about the financial status of Bayelsa State.”

According to the Minister: “the actual loan profile of Bayelsa State can readily be gleaned from the Debt Management Office (DMO), the official federal government outfit, which domiciles all the loans for all the levels of government in the country, which is open for the public to access on the website of DMO.”

The Honourable Minister who questioned the impact of the huge debts and accruals on the lives and well-being of the people of the state, draws a nexus between massive corruption and wastes by the governor and the astronomical rise of insecurity in the state.

He said: ” As usual the reason why Bayelsa State ranks very high as one of the most insecure states in the country is because of the pervading corruption and wastes that has become the hallmark of the Dickson administration.

“Had the governor deployed the loans and the other financial accruals to the state to positive, wealth-creation and developmental projects, the social problems bedevilling the state today would have been minimally addressed and the issue of insecurity would also have been nearly non-existent.”