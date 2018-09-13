Dickson condoles with ex-aide, Tuodolo, over mom’s death

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has described as shocking the news of the death of Mrs. Comfort Tuodolo, mother of Dr. Felix Tuodolo, his former Commissioner for Ijaw Affairs and Culture and immediate past Special Adviser on Ijaw Affairs.

Dickson in a condolence message by his Special Adviser on Public Affairs, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, said he was saddened by the sudden passing of Madam Tuodolo.

“I received with shock and sadness the news of the sudden passing of Mrs. Comfort Tuodolo. This occurred at a time his son particularly needed her prayers and support in his political career.

“I pray Almighty God to give the Tuodolo family the strength and fortitude to bear this loss.. I also wish her a peaceful repose in the bosom of the Lord.”