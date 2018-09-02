Diamond League final: Naser, Amusan make a case for future dominances

By Ben Efe

Nigerian-born Bahrain 400m runner, Salwa Eid Naser on Friday night summed up her season with a stunning win at the Brussels leg of the IAAF Diamond League with a 49.33seconds run.

Naser, better known as Ebele to fellow countrymen, left an impression that she is going to be a force to be reckoned with in the 2019 season a world championships year. Fresh from the Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia where she established a dominance, Naser was determined to make an impact in Brussels and she did by beating the likes of Phylis Francis and Shakima Wimbley both of the USA to the second and third spot in Brussels.

“My goal this season was to win the Diamond League Trophy and I did it. “I wanted to go fast and even to run a personal best. Having flown from Jakarta on race day I felt a little jet-lagged.

“However, that did not stop from from running and I am pleased with my time of 49.33. It’s been a good season and this victory makes it complete,” said Naser after the race.

Discovered at the Nigeria school sports festival 2013 in Port Harcourt at just 13, Naser has come a long way, last year she picked up silver at the London 2017 World Championships and definitely, she is primed for greater achievements in the years to come.

Also at the Brussels meet, 100m hurdler Tobi Amusan, made a strong showing. This is even as she came fourth in her race that was packed full of top class runners like Brianna McNeal, Kendra Harrison and Danielle Williams whom Amusan beat to the gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

Amusan who won her first senior African championships title at Asaba 2018 posted 12.69 in Brussels, a mark not too far away from podium performance at the world stage. McNeal won the race with 12.61, Harrison was second with 12.63 and Williams was third with 12.64. On Thursday at the Zurich leg of the Diamond League, Blessing Okagbare Ighotegunor, was not so buoyant, she was disqualified from the women 100m after a beating the gun.