Diamond Bank unveils platform to promote SMEs

By Nkiruka Nnorom

Diamond Bank Plc has announced the launch of SMEZone – a digital platform based business community for Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria.

The platform affords SMEs the opportunity to easily access relevant network and be mentored by other entrepreneurs, attend webinars, receive newsletters and participate in competitions that ultimately help position their business for greater success.

Commenting on the innovation, Head, Corporate Communications, Diamond Bank Plc, Chioma Afe, said, “The essence of developing this digital business platform is to give our esteemed SME customers an advantage in the competitive business world that is accessible anywhere and anytime. It is vital that this integral sector of the economy gets all the support it needs to drive growth and development. Digital platforms are widely acknowledged as powerful tools for fully enhancing business possibilities as they open a world of opportunities to customers and vice versa irrespective or location.”