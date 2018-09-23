Detailed results of Osun election

Osun election : The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Saturday’s Osun governorship election as inconclusive.

Prof. Joseph Fuwape, the Returning Officer for the Sept. 22 election made the declaration in Osogbo.

Fuwape, who is the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), while announcing the results of the election, said that Sen. Ademola Adeleke, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 254,698 votes.



He said Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), scored 254, 345 votes.

He said the election was declared inconclusive because of cases of ballot boxes snatching that occurred in some polling units during the election.

The returning officer mentioned the affected polling units to include Ife north, one polling unit, Ife south, two polling units, Orolu, three polling units and osogbo, one polling unit.

He said a total of 3498 votes were cancelled in the seven affected polling units

“Based on this fact, I cannot declare anyone the winner of the election,” he said.

Fuwape, however, said that the rerun of the election in the affected polling units would take place on Sept. 27.

He urged all the political gladiators to maintain peace, before, during and after the rerun.

Here are the details of the Osun election results.

1.Boluwaduro: APC LG:3843, PDP:3779, SDP:1766, ADP:858

2.Atakumosa West LG : APC: 5019, PDP: 5401, SDP: 1570, ADP: 718

3.Ifedayo LG: APC: 3182, PDP: 3374, SDP: 1377, ADP: 176.

4.Ede South: APC: 4512, PDP: 16693, SDP: 855, ADP:

5.Orolu LG: APC: 5442, PDP:7776 , SDP: 2043 ADP: 388, ADC:79.

6.Obokun LG: APC: 7229, PDP: 10859, SDP: 1907, ADC: 106, ADP: 663

7.Ilesha East LG: APC:9790 , PDP:8244 SDP:3620 , ADC: 188, ADP: 1275(APC)

8.Boripe LG: APC: 11655, PDP:6892, SDP: 2730,ADP:1137, ADC: 137(APC)

9.Ilesha West

APC: 7251, PDP: 8286, SDP: 2408, ADC: 127, ADP: 2363(PDP)

10.Oriade LG

APC: 9778, PDP: 10109, SDP: 2265 , ADC: 109, ADP: 1224

11.Irepodun LG

APC: 6517, PDP: 8058, SDP: 4856, ADC: 158, ADP: 2564(PDP)

12.Ila LG

APC: 8403, PDP: 8241, SDP:3134, ADC: 96, ADP: 183(APC)

13.Isokan LG

APC: 7297, PDP: 9048, SDP: 3460, ADC: 56, ADP:682(PDP)

14.Odo-Otin LG

APC: 9996, PDP:9879, SDP: 2941, ADC: 1034, ADP: 1112(APC)

15.Ayedaade LG:

APC 10861, PDP: 9836, SDP: 2967, ADC: 145, ADP: 1645(APC)

16.Atakumosa East LG

APC: 7073, PDP: 5218, SDP: 2140, ADC: 06 , ADP: 629(APC)

17. Ede North LG

APC: 7025, PDP:18745, SDP: 1382 ADC: 89, ADP: 758(PDP)

18. Ifelodun LG

APC: 9882, PDP:12269 , SDP: 1970, ADC: 236, ADP: 2844, (PDP)

19. Ayedire LG

APC: 5474 , PDP: 5133, SDP2396:, ADC:144 , ADP:1642, (APC)

20. Ife North

APC: 6527, PDP:5486, SDP:5158, ADC:94, ADP: 745, (APC)

21. Ejigbo LG

APC: 14779, PDP: 4803, SDP4803:, (APC)

22. Egbedore Local Government

APC: 7354, PDP:7231 , SDP: 3367

23. Ife Central Local Government:

APC:6957 , PDP:3200 , SDP:20494 ADC:194, ADP:1053

24.Irewole LG:

APC: 10049, PDP: 13848, SDP: 1142, ADP: 1915(PDP)

25.Olorunda LG

APC: 16254, PDP: 9850, SDP:7061, ADC:335, ADP:1407, (APC)

26 Ola-Oluwa LG

APC:5025 PDP: 4026 SDP:2104 ADP:2194 ADC: 1408(APC)

27. Ife South LG

APC: 7223, PDP:4872, SDP: 6151, ADC:136 , ADP:561. (APC)

28. Ife East

APC:8925, PDP: 6608, ADC: 237, ADP: 509, SDP: 17643

29.Iwo Local Government

APC:7644 , PDP: 6122, ADP: 16, 425, ADC: 1164, SDP: 4153

30.Osogbo LG

APC: 23379, PDP: 14499, SDP: 10188, ADC:413, ADP: 2478