Detailed results of Osun election

Osun election : The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Saturday’s Osun governorship election as inconclusive.
Prof. Joseph Fuwape, the Returning Officer for the Sept. 22 election made the declaration in Osogbo.
Fuwape, who is the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), while announcing the results of the election, said that Sen. Ademola Adeleke, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 254,698 votes.
He said Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), scored 254, 345 votes.
He said the election was declared inconclusive because of cases of ballot boxes snatching that occurred in some polling units during the election.
The returning officer mentioned the affected polling units to include Ife north, one polling unit, Ife south, two polling units, Orolu, three polling units and osogbo, one polling unit.
He said a total of 3498 votes were cancelled in the seven affected polling units
“Based on this fact, I cannot declare anyone the winner of the election,” he said.
Fuwape, however, said that the rerun of the election in the affected polling units would take place on Sept. 27.
He urged all the political gladiators to maintain peace, before, during and after the rerun.
Here are the details of the Osun election results.
1.Boluwaduro: APC LG:3843, PDP:3779, SDP:1766, ADP:858
2.Atakumosa West LG : APC: 5019, PDP: 5401, SDP: 1570, ADP: 718
3.Ifedayo LG: APC: 3182, PDP: 3374, SDP: 1377, ADP: 176.
4.Ede South: APC: 4512, PDP: 16693, SDP: 855, ADP:
5.Orolu LG: APC: 5442, PDP:7776 , SDP: 2043 ADP: 388, ADC:79.
6.Obokun LG: APC: 7229, PDP: 10859, SDP: 1907, ADC: 106, ADP: 663
7.Ilesha East LG: APC:9790 , PDP:8244 SDP:3620 , ADC: 188, ADP: 1275(APC)
8.Boripe LG: APC: 11655, PDP:6892, SDP: 2730,ADP:1137, ADC: 137(APC)
9.Ilesha West
APC: 7251, PDP: 8286, SDP: 2408, ADC: 127, ADP: 2363(PDP)
10.Oriade LG
APC: 9778, PDP: 10109, SDP: 2265 , ADC: 109, ADP: 1224
11.Irepodun LG
APC: 6517, PDP: 8058, SDP: 4856, ADC: 158, ADP: 2564(PDP)
12.Ila LG
APC: 8403, PDP: 8241, SDP:3134, ADC: 96, ADP: 183(APC)
13.Isokan LG
APC: 7297, PDP: 9048, SDP: 3460, ADC: 56, ADP:682(PDP)
14.Odo-Otin LG
APC: 9996, PDP:9879, SDP: 2941, ADC: 1034, ADP: 1112(APC)
15.Ayedaade LG:
APC 10861, PDP: 9836, SDP: 2967, ADC: 145, ADP: 1645(APC)
16.Atakumosa East LG
APC: 7073, PDP: 5218, SDP: 2140, ADC: 06 , ADP: 629(APC)
17. Ede North LG
APC: 7025, PDP:18745, SDP: 1382 ADC: 89, ADP: 758(PDP)
18. Ifelodun LG
APC: 9882, PDP:12269 , SDP: 1970, ADC: 236, ADP: 2844, (PDP)
19. Ayedire LG
APC: 5474 , PDP: 5133, SDP2396:, ADC:144 , ADP:1642, (APC)
20. Ife North
APC: 6527, PDP:5486, SDP:5158, ADC:94, ADP: 745, (APC)
21. Ejigbo LG
APC: 14779, PDP: 4803, SDP4803:, (APC)
22. Egbedore Local Government
APC: 7354, PDP:7231 , SDP: 3367
23. Ife Central Local Government:
APC:6957 , PDP:3200 , SDP:20494 ADC:194, ADP:1053
24.Irewole LG:
APC: 10049, PDP: 13848, SDP: 1142, ADP: 1915(PDP)
25.Olorunda LG
APC: 16254, PDP: 9850, SDP:7061, ADC:335, ADP:1407, (APC)
26 Ola-Oluwa LG
APC:5025 PDP: 4026 SDP:2104 ADP:2194 ADC: 1408(APC)
27. Ife South LG
APC: 7223, PDP:4872, SDP: 6151, ADC:136 , ADP:561. (APC)
28. Ife East
APC:8925, PDP: 6608, ADC: 237, ADP: 509, SDP: 17643
29.Iwo Local Government
APC:7644 , PDP: 6122, ADP: 16, 425, ADC: 1164, SDP: 4153
30.Osogbo LG
APC: 23379, PDP: 14499, SDP: 10188, ADC:413, ADP: 2478