Deltans fed up with govt bereft of ideas – APC

By Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH—All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, has told Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to start preparing his handover note, saying Deltans are fed up with a government that is bereft of ideas.

The party, in a statement by its state Vice Chairman, Olorogun Adelabu Bodjor, said Deltans have embraced APC.

Describing the defection of about 5,000 APC members to Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as fallacious and mischievously concocted by PDP, Olorogun Bodjor boasted that APC would remove Okowa from the Government House in 2019.

He said that the “in-road so far made by the party is a clear indication. Okowa must be living in a fool’s paradise to say he can’t be intimidated by APC, when it is obvious that he will be voted out of the state government’s house owing to his abysmal performance.”

Assuring Deltans that their sufferings will soon be over, he said APC is determined to build a new Delta through purposeful developmental projects when it wins the gover-norship election in 2019.