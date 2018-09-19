DELTA SOUTH: IYC rejects Etolor’s power sharing agreement with Itsekiri leaders

By Emma Amaize

WARRI— IJAW Youth Council, IYC, Western Zone, has said Ijaw of Delta State did not authorise the Chairman of Ijaw Council of Elders, aka Izon Okosutu, Chief Bare Etolor, to agree on a pattern of rotation of Delta South senatorial district seat with Itsekiri leaders.

The council in a statement by its chairman and secretary, Frank Akiefa and Ebi Wonzu respectively, said: “The Chief Bare Etolor group alone lacks the authority to present Ijaw position to the Itsekiri ethnic group or any other group on behalf of Delta Ijaw. It is only the Ijaw National Congress and Ijaw Youth Council that can do so.

“The Ijaw of Delta State did not authorise Chief Etolor to agree to a rotation pattern or make a proposal on the pattern of rotation of Delta South senatorial district, which he did during the meeting with the Itsekiri delegation.”

IYC said Etolor’s proposal that if an Ijaw person wins the 2019 elections, “he would stay only one term and hand over to the Itsekiri to spend two terms, after which Isoko will spend another two terms before it comes back to the Ijaw, is unacceptable.”