DELTA SOUTH: Itsekiri leaders didn’t adopt any aspirant — Chief Ekpoko

WARRI—CHAIRMAN of Itsekiri Leaders of Thought, ILoT, in Delta State, Chief Edward Ekpoko, weekend, said that Itsekiri leaders had not adopted any of the aspirants for the Delta South Senatorial seat.

Chief Ekpoko made the clarification following media report that Itsekiri leaders adopted Itsekiri-born People’s Democratic Party, PDP senatorial aspirant, Hon. Michael Diden, during his recent consultative visit to the group.

“What we told him is that at the appropriate time we will make our stand known, that we are fearless and will make our choice known to the Itsekiri people. I never at any time said that what he did at the Delta State Oil-Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, was unsurpassed and that no Itsekiri man had even done that, I never said so.

“I did not say that his houses in Sapele and Warri have become Mecca, even if people go there I am not aware. As the Chairman of ILoT, I have received calls from many people wanting to know what I said, I never said those things attributed to me,” he added.